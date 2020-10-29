Dairy farm in Puerto Princesa reopens with drive-up and pick-up lane

The dairy farm is under the supervision of the National Dairy Authority (NDA), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The Dairy Production and Development Center (DPDC) in Barangay Irawan has reopened its product services to the public with a drive-up and pick-up lane after six months of temporary closure caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The dairy farm is under the supervision of the National Dairy Authority (NDA), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Ariel Colongon, officer-in-charge and senior science specialist of the DPDC, said Wednesday that the dairy farm management reopened on Monday (October 26) to continue its services and normalize its operation despite the prevailing COVID-19.

He said the drive-thru was implemented in compliance with the social and physical distancing policy of the government to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“Itong ginamit namin (drive-thru) kasi pandemic tayo ngayon, para iwas na lang na magkaroon pa ng socialization kaya sa gate pa lang, yong mga may sasakyan, puwedeng pumasok, makikita naman sa parking area kung anong available. Then iaabot na lang para wala masyadong contact,” Colongon said.

“Yong mga wala namang sasakyan, iaabot na lang namin sa gate,” he added.

He said that the dairy farm also has an existing wheel bath to disinfect the vehicles entering their premises.

Colongon said they are expecting more customers who will buy through the drive-thru service due to the distance of their farm.

“Kasi malayo kami, yong gustong makatikim ng gatas pero magko-commute pa ay medyo hassle unless may sarili kang sasakyan. Nao-observe ko dito, kunwari may biyaheng south o pabalik na ng bayan, nagda-drop by lang, para isang lakad lang,” he said.

“Kung tulad ng dati na sasadyain, medyo malabong mangyari iyon kasi pandemic nga tayo. Marami na kasing nagtatanong para naman malaman din nila na despite of the pandemic, nagawa pa rin naming i-normalize ang aming sitwasyon sa operation ng dairy farm,” he said.

The local dairy farm offers fresh milk, chocolate milk, and different flavors of ice cream.

He said they are implementing restrictions such as limiting the number of guests to a maximum of 10 individuals within the premises. Wearing face masks is a must when on their farm.

“Hindi naman siguro ito permanente, siguro ito ay for a while lang. Para hindi tayo maging unfunctional during the pandemic, para mapakinabangan din natin ‘yong panahon, kahit may pandemic ay ginagawa pa rin natin yong serbisyo natin,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts