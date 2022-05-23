Mayor Lucilo Bayron reported Monday that the number of daily flights to Puerto Princesa City has climbed to 15 as the city strives to return to its pre-pandemic status.

During the city’s regular flag-raising ceremony, he highlighted the steady increase in visitor arrivals since COVID-19 restrictions were loosened.

“As of kahapon (May 22), meron na tayong 15 flights a day – dalawa, Cebu-Puerto Princesa. Noong pre-pandemic, 24 ang domestic flights natin, [at] dalawa ang international. So, dahan-dahan, maabot din natin ito,” he said.

“Pumunta ako sa Manila noong Monday, bumalik ako noong Saturday, Cebupac papunta, PAL pauwi, tinesting ko talaga yung dalawang airlines, puro puno at saka may mga foreigner nakasabay kami,” mayor Bayron added.

Bayron also reported that from May 1-15, Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) has already record 599 visitors, which represents a slight increase compared to the month of April.

“Nakikita ko na pabalik na tayo doon sa dating level ng economy natin at saka ng tourism kaya kailangan talaga na apurahin natin yung maraming nakabinbin na trabaho natin,” he said.

Puerto Princesa has remained under Alert Level 1 in the COVID-19 Alert Level System being imposed by the government.