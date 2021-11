The agriculture department is urging local farmers anew to diversify their farming practices rather than focusing only on monocropping in order to enhance revenue and supply alternative sources of agricultural goods.

Department of Agriculture-Palawan Research and Extension Station (DA-PRES) chief Librada Fuertes said that it will help farmers, particularly in unfortunate times, like disasters that usually damage their crops and products.

“Ang ating secretary ay ini-encourage niya na mag-diversify mga farmer, ‘wag lang monocropping. Kung iyon at iyon lang, halimbawa lang, nagkaroon ng bagyo, wiped out ang iyong mga tanim, dapat ay meron ka pa rin mapagkukunan na ibang halaman na maging source of income ng mga magsasaka,” she said.

“In the case of cashew farmers natin, magbigay ako ng isang example. Kapag tag-ulan, bagsak ang production. So, dapat magkaroon ng intercropping o ‘yong tinatawag natin na diversification para kung wala tayo ma-harvest mula sa cashew trees natin, may mapagkukunan tayo mula sa mga naka-intercrop,” she added.

DA-PRES, according to Librada, would build a model farm for a technological demonstration of diversified coconut farming with intercropping and animal integration.

This will be maintained by an association, which the department will evaluate after 5 years.

“Makikita natin kung anong nangyari, gumanda ba ang kabuhayan nila? Rather than giving them ‘yong maliliit na suporta na nakikita natin na walang impact doon sa kanilang buhayan. That is one approach,” she said.

DA also emphasized that initiatives are simpler to execute and benefit farmers more when they organize themselves into a group or cooperative.

“Malaki ang advantage kapag group of farmers ang ating ka-deal. Unang-una kapag nagkaroon ng production, nagkaroon ng instruction, isa lang kakausapin mo. Unlike before na lahat ng farmers kailangan mo kausapin, puntahan,” Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer (APCO) Vicente Binasahan, Jr. said.