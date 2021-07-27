DA turns over mechanical harvester to Española farmer groups

Two machines were turned over from the Department of Agriculture-Region 4A-Philippine Mechanization Program (Da-PhilMech).

The Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) of Sofronio Española turned over two mechanical harvesters to the farmers federation of this town last Thursday, July 22.

The two machines were turned over from the Department of Agriculture-Region 4A-Philippine Mechanization Program (Da-PhilMech) funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

Municipal Agriculturist Jojo Supe said the DA also provided several harvesters in the first quarter of 2021 including other farm and agricultural machinery to registered farmers’ organizations in the town of Sofronio Española.

“Finally na blessing na natin ito noong July 22, and they [farmers] can use this machine already. Actually may parating pa po yang handtractors soon,” Supe said Monday, July 26.

He added that it is a big privilege for the rice farmers that they already have available machinery in their organization to save cost as they do not need to rent anymore.

He also said he will continue to coordinate with the DA Region 4A so that other farming inputs and machinery can always be included and shared with farmers in his town to further improve the quality of farming and help with their daily needs where their income depends on agriculture.

WP Post Author Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts