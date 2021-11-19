The agriculture department’s local office is slated to offer financial support to around 100 farmers in Aborlan town who own less than two hectares of land as a trial location for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) program in Palawan.

Vicente Binasahan Jr., Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer (APCO), said the Department of Agriculture (DA) would provide P5,000 to each farmer before the end of the year. Additionally, the help is intended to demonstrate the department’s support for local farmers during November’s Rice Awareness Month.

“Pilot area sana ang paggaganapan nito, sa Aborlan sana kaso hindi na-push through so malamang mag-reschedule sila ng activity sa ibang mga araw. Hanggang katapusan naman ‘yan ng November, we have the whole month,” Binasahan said.

“Sa Aborlan ‘yon ang naka-program, may 100 farmers ang mabibigyan ng support. Iyon ang sinasabi natin sa rice farmers financial assistance – kasi kapag ang kanilang sakahan ay umaabot ng limang hektarya hanggang sampu, hindi na natin mako-consider na sila ay mahirap,” he added.

Binasahan explained that the 100 farmers are only the first beneficiaries during the ceremonial action, in order to keep the gathering to a manageable size in accordance with health guidelines. He said that the agriculture department has not yet released a final distribution plan for the financial assistance.

After the ceremonial launching in Aborlan, the program will also be rolled out in other towns of the province to implement the RCEF-RFFA program.

The month-long celebration of National Rice Awareness Month kicked off on November 8, wherein the Department of Agriculture encouraged the public to consume healthier rice produced by Filipino farmers.

It raises the awareness on the importance of healthier forms of rice that are locally produced such as pigmented and brown rice with the theme “Be RICEponsibly healthy.”