Fifty buffalo-crossbred carabaos from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC). | Photo courtesy of Palawan Moving Forward/Rogie Florida

DA sends carabaos to boost milk production in the province

Fifty buffalo-crossbred carabaos from the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) arrived in Palawan on Friday to boost production of high value dairy products in the province.

The carabao distribution is under the Carabao-Based Business Improvement Network (CBIN) project of the DA-PCC funded by the office of Senator Cynthia Villar.





In a statement, PCC Senior Science Research Specialist Anna Reylene Montes, said that a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed between Palawan Provincial Government, PCC and Yamang Bukid Farm.

Under the agreement, the provincial government will administer the technical and logistical support including the disease monitoring, surveillance, and animal health services.

Yamang Bukid Farm will be the conduit implementer which includes consolidation, processing and selling of carabao-based products.

In addition, the Office of the 3rd District Representative Gil Acosta Jr. also provide an assistance in transportation the carabaos outside the poblacion area.

Montes stated that the province of Palawan is one the producers of well-trained artificial insemination (AI) technicians.

“We have been doing carabao upgrading since early 90s here in Palawan and you (province) have the most number of AI technicians in the entire country,” Montes said in a statement through Palawan Moving Forward Facebook Page.

She also said the province has a potential in carabao production because of the presence of a liquid nitrogen plant.

“Ibig sabihin nito kailangan niyang i-preserve ang magagandang similya ng kalabaw at baka para ma-upgrade ang livestock ninyo,” she said.

Acting Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Darius Mangcucang also said the carabaos are crossbreed of the milk-producing buffalo.

“Napakalaking bagay nito sa Palawan. Usually kasi ‘yong mga ini-AI natin ay karamihan mga lalaki at kaunti ‘yong babae sa atin. So ito nga, meron tayong dumating na mga kalabaw dito sa atin ngayon for milking,” Mangcucang said.

“Malaking bagay ito para maka-produce tayo ng gatas, kasi [alam mo] napakataas ng protein content ng gatas ng kalabaw. Maa-address na natin ang malnutrution. Maganda rin ‘yan kasi ang calcium content niya mataas kaya malaking bagay ito,” he added.

