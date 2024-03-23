The Department of Agriculture-MIMAROPA recently granted 10 units of hand tractors, totaling Php 1.5 million in value, to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) for the implementation of the DA x DOJ Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security Project (RISE).

The turnover ceremony took place within the IPPF compound under the direction of DA-MIMAROPA Regional Technical Director Celso Olido, Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer (APCO), Vicente Binasahan, Jr., and DA-PRES Center Chief Librada Fuertes.

According to APCO Binasahan, the distribution of the tractors supplements the rice and vegetable seeds already provided by DA-MIMAROPA as part of its commitment to the project’s implementation.

“We hope that this partnership will be successful in achieving our goal of food security, so that Palaweños will no longer suffer from high rice prices,” he shared.

Reflecting on the program’s inception at IPPF until the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), Olido recounted how it was aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos’s directive to achieve national food security through the use of machinery.

Expressing gratitude for the hand tractors, Garcia assured DA MIMAROPA IPPF’s commitment to utilizing the equipment effectively for land preparation and harvesting.

He emphasized IPPF’s dedication to the success of the DA x DOJ RISE Project and hoped for continued support from DA for its implementation.