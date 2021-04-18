DA-PhilRice, NIA forge ties on disseminating rice production technologies

Dr. Sailila E. Abdula, director of DA-PhilRice in Midsayap (2nd from left) and Diosdado A. Rosales, regional manager of NIA Region XII (3rd from L), signed a memorandum of agreement on promoting farmers’ practice called Panggas and farmers’ experiences on using the alternate wetting drying technology.

Information and educational materials on rice production will be released soon to the rice stakeholders in Region XII and nearby regions as a result of the signed memorandum of agreement between the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) in Midsayap and the National Irrigation Administration XII.

Based on the agreement, the two agencies will package and disseminate a rice farmers’ practice called Panggas in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, and farmers’ experiences on using Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) in M’lang, North Cotabato.

“We are glad to take on this endeavor with our long-time partner in promoting efficient and cost-reducing rice production technologies. We hope that the IEC materials to be produced will help farmers learn and apply these technologies for them to attain Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita,” Dr. Sailila E. Abdula, DA-PhilRice Midsayap director, said.

Panggas, a dry direct rice crop establishment method, allows farmers to practice synchronous planting despite limited irrigation water. Results show that the practice helped lessen pest and disease infestation.

The practice also promotes harmonious relationship among the farmers as disputes over irrigation water are minimized and enables farmers to save on labor cost and time in land preparation.

Meanwhile, AWD promotes efficient water management that reduces pest and disease occurrences and optimizes yield.

The agencies are scheduled to produce technology videos, leaflets, and a book. By promoting farmers’ experiences, the agencies hope that similar positive impact will be replicated in other irrigation systems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

