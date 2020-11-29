DA MIMAROPA launches ‘Gulayan sa Barangay’ in Sofronio Española

The launching on November 27 in Barangay Labog was in cooperation with the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) and the municipal government which coincided with the turnover of farming materials to a farming organization that was selected to directly benefit.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the region has launched the revitalized Gulayan sa Barangay livelihood project to increase food production and ensure availability in this town.

Jojo Supe, the municipal agriculturist of the municipality, said the Gulayan project is part of the DA’s initiative to support vegetable farmers in the country and increase their production through its high-value crop and development program.

“Umaasa po tayo na sana mapalago nila ang kanilang gulayan para magkaroon ng kita ang kanilang samahan at makatulong pa sa ibang mga growers. Katulad nitong mga farming materials, libre ito para sa kanila kaysa bumili pa sila, kaya sana maging matagumpay ito,” Supe said.

Provincial agriculturist Romeo Cabungcal led the turnover of farming materials to the Sitio Piatan Labog Vegetable Growers’ Association. They consist of a water pump, shovels, and seeds.

“Tayo naman po sa Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO), hindi nawawala ang hangarin natin na tulungan ang mga vegetable growers sa ating bayan. Kaya kung ano ang mga programa na nais ni Department of Agriculture ay lagi tayong naka-suporta,” Supe said.

Supe added that the vegetable growers will have a place to sell their products because the municipal government is set to open the Sofronio Española Food Terminal in December. It will serve as the drop off point of their harvests.

“May pondo na ang LGU natin para sa food terminal na ito, magsisilbi itong lugar na sentro ng ating mga kababayan na may isang lugar lang silang pupuntahan kung gulay ang kanilang bibilhin,” he said.

“Isa lamang po ito na mga corresponding support ng ating LGU sa kanila,” Supe added.