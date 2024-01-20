Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. has ordered a temporary halt to onion imports until May to prevent further depressing onion prices due to a supply glut on Thursday.

“In principle, I agree with no onion importation until July. But that is on the condition that if there is a sudden supply shortfall, we will have to import earlier. Hindi po natin alam ang mangyayari dahil may El Nino,” Laurel said.

Laurel said he might extend the suspension through July if the domestic harvest of the high-value crop would remain sufficient to meet local demand.

He discussed the surge in the domestic supply of onions from the fresh harvest and the arrival of additional supply imported in December with representatives of the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc.

Shipment delays resulted in 99 tons of onion imported in December between January 1 and 15, Laurel said.

Laurel forecasted that El Nino would fully impact March and April, potentially increasing pests and undermining onion production due to warmer temperatures and a prolonged dry spell.

In December 2022, prices of onions surged to a record high of ₱720 per kilo due to tight supply, Laurel explained.

Armyworms have infested only 366 hectares out of 10,217 hectares of farmland planted with onions, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry. Armyworms are the caterpillar-like larvae stage of what would eventually become moths.

The BPI report stated that the infested areas suffered damage to only 6.9 hectares of crops, while 359.1 hectares sustained partial damage.