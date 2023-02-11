The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the MIMAROPA region has distributed P122.85 million in fertilizer discount vouchers to Palaweño rice farmers in preparation for the dry season.

This is part of the department’s P356.16 million budget for the region’s 49,496 farmers.

According to DA, this is part of the High-Yielding Technology Adoption (HYTA) program, and the recipients include those who received hybrid and certified seeds earlier this year.

The program requires its beneficiaries to register under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA).

To ensure the quality of the outputs, the department has also determined the type of fertilizer for which the voucher will be used.

In an interview, Larry Orcuyo, one of the beneficiaries from the town of Quezon in southern Palawan, stated that the voucher is a great help to their livelihood in light of the rising costs of farm inputs.

“Malaking bagay na po ito para sa kabawasan sa aming gastos. Malaking tulong na po ito, iilang bag na lang ng abono ang idadagdag namin para makumpleto (ang abono) sa isang ektarya sa loob ng isang cropping kaya nagpapasalamat kami sa gobyerno,” he said.

DA also reminded their beneficiaries to safekeep their fertilizer vouchers and use them in accredited partner stores.

DA MIMAROPA said Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro received P125.97 million and P84.35 million, respectively, because, like Palawan, they are the leading producers of palay in the region. Romblon also received P11.96 million and Marinduque received P9.01 million.

About Post Author