The Department of Agriculture (DA) entered into a partnership with the Department of the Interior & Local Government (DILG) to promote and develop the capacity of citizens in barangays to produce fruits and vegetables not only at home but also in designated communal locations to assist the government’s goal of achieving food security.

The partnership was formalized through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DA, led by USec Domingo F. Panganiban, and DILG, led by Atty. Abalos, attested by DILG USec for Barangay Affairs, Felicito A. Valmocina and BPI Director Panganiban during the launch of Halina’t Magtanim ng Prutas at Gulay sa Barangay Project (HAPAG) Kadiwa ay Yaman (KAY) Plants for Bountiful Barangays Movement (HAPAG KAY PBBM) Project at Open Air Auditorium in Rizal Park, Manila on March 1, 2023.

The MOU signing was part of the Metro Manila launch of the DILG’s HAPAG sa Barangay Project and the DA-BPI’s Green Revolution 2.0: Plants for Bountiful Barangays Movement (Luntiang Ani ng Mamamayan) which similarly aim to increase awareness and to intensify agricultural activities by encouraging public and private organizations, and the local community to create food gardens at home and viable vacant spaces in barangays, urban, peri-urban, and rural areas towards achieving sustainable agriculture in the country.

Both projects aim to improve the availability of nutritious food and easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables in the community.

President and DA Secretary Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. graced the launch, and in his keynote address, he acknowledged the partnership between the DA and DILG and its initiative to address food security in the country by creating this program on urban agriculture.

“I am confident that we will further increase our capacity to take part in our goal to address poverty, and ensure food security, and protect the environment even at the barangay level. I am thankful for the preparation that you have made, not only in setting up this activity, but also in committing to sustain the success of the whole program, not only for now, but in the coming years,” Pres. Marcos said.

“This program encourages our people to grow their own food, and other kitchen ingredients close to home, which improves access to affordable, safe nutritious meals every day,” the President added.

During the event, Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita was also stationed near km 0 Marker, Burnham Green at the Luneta Park, Manila. DA-BPI also distributed free seeds, seedlings, IEC and planting materials through the Crop and Research and Production Support Service (BPI-CRPSD). (pia-ncr)

