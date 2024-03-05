Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. conducted an aerial inspection and dialogue with local farmers in Narra, Palawan on March 2.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the activity seeks to gain firsthand knowledge of the agricultural situation in the area in response to the invitation from Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Chavez Alvarez.

It also aimed to address immediate challenges faced by farmers and explore long-term strategies to strengthen Palawan’s position as a major contributor to the country’s agricultural output.

The dialogue focused on immediate assistance that the department could provide, particularly during the El Niño season.

Discussions also revolved around the potential expansion of rice fields in southern Palawan to contribute significantly to the national rice supply.

Laurel assured the community of the government’s commitment to building additional water impounding systems, implementing solar-powered irrigation systems, establishing soil laboratories, and providing additional agricultural machinery to enhance rice production in the region.

Key figures present during the dialogue included DA Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro, National Food Authority Administrator Roderico Bioco, DA-MIMAROPA Regional Executive Director Atty. Christopher Bañas, Regional Technical Director for Operations Vener Dilig, National Irrigation Administration Regional Manager Ronilio Cervantes, Narra town Mayor Gerandy Danao, Vice Mayor Marcelino C. Calso Jr., and various agency staff.

.