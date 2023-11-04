In a bid to bolster the increasing abundance of galunggong in the waters of northern Palawan, the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) signalled the closed fishing season on November 1.

The closed fishing season prohibits the use of purse seine, ring net, and bag net for catching round scad (galunggong) within the conservation area northeast of Palawan, the department said in a statement.

BFAR Chief Information Officer Nazzer Briguera said that the closed fishing season is a conservation measure that aims to safeguard the species during its peak spawning season and address concerns such as overfishing and climate change.

“Para magkaroon ng pagkakataon ang ating fish stocks na makapag-repopulate,” he explained.

This annual fishing ban has been in place for a decade and has consistently yielded positive results in the increased catch of galunggong in the region.

According to the National Stock Assessment Program of the DA-BFAR and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute, catch estimates of the species caught by purse seine have increased from 233.07 metric tons in 2015 to 434.98 metric tons in 2020, while those caught by ring net have risen from 187.02 metric tons to 206.30 metric tons in the same period.

Sardines, herring, and mackerel fishing in the Visayan Sea, as well as sardine fishing off the Zamboanga Peninsula, will also be prohibited from November 15 to February, to allow fish stocks to repopulate.

The cooperation of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), along with the support of the fishery sector and other stakeholders through the Technical Working Group on Round Scad Fisheries Management in Palawan under DA-DILG Joint Administrative Order No. 1, Series of 2015, ensured that these conservation efforts are being actively pursued towards the “sustainable growth” in the fisheries industry.

Palawan has been the major source of galunggong in Luzon, with 95% of the galunggong catch in Navotas Fish Port came from the province, according to DA-BFAR data.