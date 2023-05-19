Three of the most wanted individuals in Cuyo municipality, Palawan, have been arrested for attempted murder on Wednesday.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) reported that Felix Dela Cruz Mahinay, 21; Ian Anguas Beloria, 20; and Vincent Beloria Amante, 22; who held the top three positions on the municipal-level most wanted list, were arrested in Barangay San Carlos, Cuyo, on May 17.

Mahinay, a student and resident of Brgy. Pawa, Cuyo, occupied the number one spot on the most wanted list, while Beloria and Vincent Beloria Amante held the second and third spots, respectively.

Their arrest was made possible by a warrant issued on April 17 by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of Branch 13, Family Court, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Puerto Princesa City.

The warrant was issued for the crime of attempted murder, with each of the suspects having a recommended bail amount of Php120,000. They are currently in the custody of the Cuyo MPS.

About Post Author