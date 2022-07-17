- Advertisement by Google -

Puerto Princesa City is set to celebrate Pista Y ang Cuyonon on August 5, this year.

Lalaine Bundal of the City Tourism Department’s (CTD) Product Planning, Development, and Statistics Division said during the Amos Taren Facebook Live Program that they are presently developing the schedule of events for a one-day festival.

She said some of the contests are Cuyonon vlogging, Pinondo-pondo dancing competition, Birso, and Kaansianuan Nga Mga Ati.

There will be a Cuyonon mass, a parade, a program at Mendoza Park, and a mall tour.

FROM LEFT: Michie Hitosis-Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief of the City Tourism Department (CTD), Rene Baylon, and Lalaine Bundal.

“Dyan sa parade, dyan gagawin ang puringit-pungitan. May mall tour din tayo para ‘yong hindi makakapunta sa Mendoza Park at least maramdaman nila ang Pista Y Ang Cuyonon,” Bundal said.

There will also be a Baraelean ig Caraenan during the festival.

“Mayroon din tayong award sa mga Cuyonon na talagang napangalagaan nila ang kanilang kultura [at ngayon ay] naisha-share nila,” she added.

Rene Baylon also said that the event aims to promote the rich culture and tradition of the Cuyonon in the city and province.

The celebration is based on City Ordinance No. 934, authored by Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates, which designates the first week of August as the Cuyonon Festival.

“Ito ay para ma preserve ang kulturang Cuyonon. Sabi nga nila language is the soul of the culture kaya dapat talaga ay maisalinlahi natin ang culture and tradition ng mga Cuyonon,” he said.

“Napakahalaga ng pista ng Cuyonon dahil ito ay bahagi ng ating cultural tourism, napakayaman ng kultura na ito lalo na sa Cuyo, Taytay, at Roxas. Sa Macarascas ‘yong sa may Baruang, mga part ng Lucbuan, Binduyan, Maruyugon,” he added.

They are also inviting all residents of the city to participate in the contests and activities during the festival.

“Iniimbitahan natin ang 66 barangays para sa celebration ng Pista Y ang Cuyonon na makiisa at makisaya. Lahat ay pwede pumunta kahit hindi Cuyonon dahil ito rin ang time para maishare natin kung ano ba ang Cuyonon,” Bundal added.