Cuyo tops Palawan in COVID-19 active cases

According to town mayor Mark delos Reyes, the new cases were reported after 65 of the town’s residents were tested for COVID-19 as part of the town’s ongoing contact tracing efforts.

The island town of Cuyo now has the highest number of active cases in the province.

In a span of just three days, 21 new cases, all of which were instances of local transmission.

“Bale sa 65 na swab na pinadala namin mayroon na 21 na confirmed pero hindi pa namin alam kung kumpleto na yong 65. Yong 9 noong October 8 lumabas,

Yong 8 kagabi (October 9) lumabas yong 4 ngayon umaga ( October 10),” he said in an interview Saturday.

Of the 21 new cases, 19 are from Barangay Cabigsing, 1 from Barangay Bancal, and 1 from Barangay Subal.

As of Saturday (October 10), the town now has a 53 active cases and 88 total recorded cases. 52 of the active cases are all cases of local transmission, and one is a returning local.