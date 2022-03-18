Cuyo has opened its new 50-bed district hospital that will serve not only the residents of the town but also those from Magsaysay and other adjacent island municipalities.

The over P126 million Cuyo District Hospital (CDH), the 13th built in Palawan under the administration of governor Jose Alvarez and vice governor Dennis Socrates, was inaugurated in simple ceremonies on March 16.

According to a statement posted by the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the new district hospital was built using P89 million from the provincial government and P37 million from the Department of Health (DOH).

Board member Leoncio Ola, vice governor Dennis Socrates, and DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Ma. Francia Laxamana during the inauguration of the Cuyo District Hospital. (Photo by Rogie Florida/Provincial Information Office)

“Upang masiguro ang dekalidad na serbisyong pang kalusagan mula sa bagong ospital ay naglaan din ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ng karagdagang mahigit P20 milyon na ibinili ng mga bagong laboratory equipment at P16 milyon para sa paglalagay ng centralized oxygen plant sa bagong ospital,” the PIO statement said.

The DOH also additionally shared P30 million to complete the medical and laboratory equipment for the CDH.

The inauguration was also attended by DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Ma. Francia Laxamana, board members Leoncio “Onsoy” Ola, Juan Antonio E. Alvarez, and Maria Angela V. Sabando, 1st District Rep. Franz Josef E. Alvarez, former congressman Antonio Alvarez, and other provincial and municipal government officials of Cuyo and Magsaysay.