Cuyo MIATF releases additional COVID-19 advisory

The Cuyo Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) on COVID-19 released Advisory No. 02 as an additional precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of the disease in the town Monday, May 17.

The advisory was also in connection with the three employees of the municipal government who tested reactive to rapid antigen test.

Under the advisory, effective May 17-31, individuals who frequently visited different Local Government Unit (LGU) offices from May 3-14, are ordered to observe self-isolation and monitor if they will experience symptoms related to COVID-19, and are advised to coordinate with the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) for appropriate action.

Minimum health protocols under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status will be strictly implemented which include: Religious gatherings, wedding, anniversary, birthday, and funeral wake are allowed but in a limited 50% venue capacity and well-ventilated, and participants must strictly observed minimum public health standard (like face masks, face shields, and social distancing), properly coordinated to the barangay and secure must LGU clearance.

Cockfighting and entertainment activities like karaoke, concert and drinking of alcohol in and public areas are prohibited.

Inbound and outbound sea/air travels to and from the municipality shall be limited to essential and or indispensable travels and must be coordinated with the LGU and secure all the necessary requirements for travel.

