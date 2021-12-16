The island town of Cuyo has been placed by the state weather bureau under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 2, while the northern and central parts of Palawan, including Calamian, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan islands, are still under TWCS No. 1 as typhoon Odette continues to travel westward towards the country’s landmass.

Odette is anticipated to reach 170 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa on Saturday before departing the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a forecast issued Thursday morning.

“Pagdating ng Sabado ng umaga, ang sentro o mata ng bagyo ay nasa West Philippine Sea at nasa layong 170 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City. Pagdating ng Sunday ng umaga, ang sentro ng bagyong Odette ay nasa labas na ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

Odette will remain in the typhoon category until she leaves the PAR.

“Sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng Signal No. 2, makararanas ng damaging winds kung saan ang lakas nito ay gale to storm force winds. Ang epekto nito ay generally light to moderate damage to structure and vegetation,” he said.

Odette was last located 330 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, and was moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Heavy to intense, at times torrential rains will be observed over Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands, starting on Friday early morning to Saturday early morning.

On Sunday, heavy to torrential rains will be expected over the Kalayaan Islands, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be expected over mainland Palawan and the Calamian Islands.

“Magdudulot ito ng scattered to widespread flooding at landslides, lalo na sa mga mababang lugar, malapit sa ilog, at malapit din sa kabundukan,” he said.

Moderate to high risk of storm surge of up to 3.0-meter height is also expected which may cause flooding in the low-lying areas including the northern portion of Palawan, Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to very high seas with 1.2 to 10-meter height will be experienced over seaboards under TWCS, which is risky for all types of sea levels.

The PAGASA raised the gale warning due to the typhoon and the northeast monsoon, or Amihan. It is effective over seaboards not under any wind signal, like the Northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.