Culion’s new ambulance vandalized

An ambulance donated by the national government to the island town of Culion through Palawan First District Representative Franz Josef George “Chicoy” E. Alvarez was reportedly vandalized by still unknown persons on Tuesday.

The incident was reported Friday by Culion mayor Virginia Nakachi de Vera, who denounced it in a social media post as caused by anti-government groups.

The ambulance was one of several vehicles bearing Alvarez’s name printed on its body. The news coverage of the donation had attracted stinging criticisms online against the latter.

Mayor de Vera told Palawan News the perpetrators made a large crack on the side of one of the ambulance while it was parked in front of the Culion Rural Health Unit (RHU).

“Wala na ba talaga kayong magawang matino, pati ambulance na bagong-bago ginanito ninyo. Mahuli lang kita,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

De Vera described the vandalized area as a crack caused by a sharp object that pierced through the vehicle’s exterior, where the ambulance blinkers are installed. The crack, which was located on the right side (if one is looking at the vehicle’s rear) and near the words “Cong. Chicoy Alvarez,” had gone all the way into the vehicle’s hollow interior. De Vera stated that an RHU staff first saw the crack on Friday, the same day she posted the photos.

“Sa gilid [ang crack]. Parang hiniwa siya, fiberglass kasi siya,” she told Palawan News.

Culion LGU first received the ambulance, which was funded by the Department of Health (DOH), on December 15 and facilitated by Rep. Alvarez. Apart from Culion, the towns of Busuanga, Linapacan, and Coron also received ambulances.

De Vera said the act was deliberate, but was unsure who the culprit is. The incident was also not reported to the local police, as de Vera decided to have the crack repaired instead.

“Sa ngayon ‘di ko pa alam. Sinadya yan tingin ko. Hindi na namin ni-report, ipapaayos ko na lang,” she said.