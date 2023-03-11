Culion will begin collecting a P100 “environment charge” from visitors to the island town, local authorities said.

This came after an orientation conducted on March 1, according to Culion tourism officer Jubelle Cabatingan.

Cabatingan told Palawan News that the cost will be collected by local lodgings and tourism attractions in accordance with Municipal Ordinance 2019-099, also known as the “Culion Tourism Ecological Fee Ordinance.”

“Enacted na yan 2019 pa. Ngayon lang i-implement dahil sa pandemic natin at ang orientation po natin ay naisagawa na rin, nag orient na tayo sa mga accommodation establishments at tourism attractions natin,” said Cabatingan.

The historical town of Culion. | File photo by Cecilia Formoso Longnecker

He also stated that the ordinance aims to create an extra source of revenue for the municipal government’s tourism projects.

Fort San Pedro, Aguila Viewpoint, Tiza Heritage Center, Colony Cemetery, and Culion Leprosy Archives are among the cultural heritage sites in Culion.

“Nagpapasalamat ang lokal na pamahalaan, sa pamumuno ni Mayor De Vera, sa mga stakeholders, sa kanilang positibong pagtanggap sa ordinansang ito,” he added.

About Post Author