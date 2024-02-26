The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Culion issued a reminder to residents near mountains or forests, urging them to refrain from any form of burning due to the heightened risk of fire.

This precaution is prompted by the combination of extreme weather conditions due to El Niño and strong Amihan winds currently experienced in the region.

According to the MDRRMO, they have recorded 5 incidents of fire since January, 3 of which were recorded in February.

In case of grass or forest fires, residents are expected to take immediate action, creating firelines o breaks and clearing surrounding areas.

“Kung maranasan natin sa ating barangay ang grass fire o forest fire, inaasahan natin ang agarang aksyon mula sa mga mamamayang nakatira malapit dito at ang mga opisyales ng barangay sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng fireline/firebreak, pagtatabas ng mga damo paikot sa residential area at tumawag sa hotline ng MDRRMO at BFP upang ma-protektahan ang ating mga buhay, kabuhayan, at mga ari-arian bago pa man dumating ang responde mula sa MDRRMO at BFP,” the office said in a statement.

The MDRRMO encourages locals to promptly report incidents to their hotline numbers 0967-396-9828 (Globe) and 0999-705-1595 (Smart).