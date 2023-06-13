The local government of Culion underwent an assessment for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) on Friday, June 9th.

During the assessment, department heads presented documents that demonstrated the implementation of mandates by the local government.

The assessment also measured the capability and efficiency of the local government in various aspects of leadership, including Financial Administration and Sustainability, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection and Sensitivity, Health Compliance and Responsiveness, Sustainable Education, Business-Friendliness and Competitiveness, Safety, Peace and Order, Environmental Management, Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and Arts, and Youth Development, as well as the best practices of the LGU..

In his message, regional assessment team leader Daniel Florida of DILG Coron lauded the accomplishments of the LGU.

“Makikita na ibang iba na ang bayan ng Culion kumpara noon sa ngayon at malaking bagay na suportado ng Administrasyon and bawat departamento at programa sa nagiging performance ng buong munisipyo,”.he noted.

In a statement, LGU-Culion commited to continue working diligently to attain the SGLG Award, aiming to be recognized not only as a beautiful town but also as a town with excellent governance.

