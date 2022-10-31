The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the local government unit (LGU) of Culion town in Northern Palawan have partnered to use cultural mapping to record the town’s tangible and intangible historical information.

Culion tourism officer Jubelle Cabatingan underscored the importance of the documentation project as the basis for the preservation of town’s rich heritage.

“This is very important. Culion has a very important and unique story of the past. That is why we need to locate all aspects of this history and culture from the 1600s when the Augustinian Recollects landed in Culion, to the declaration of Culion as a leper colony, up to the present. Our history and culture are our treasures and we want to preserve, nurture these and showcase them to the world,” Cabatingan told Palawan News.

“In order to do that, we must have the profile of these cultural properties for us to craft plans to preserve them and educate the young generations about these,” he added.

Cabatingan stated that an NCAA team will train local documentarians on how to use the cultural mapping tool by next year.

He added that the results of the cultural mapping will be incorporated into the town’s local tourism and cultural development plans.

Cultural mapping is a tool used by heritage conservationists that documents tangible and intangible cultural heritage in an area that serves as manual, inventory and repository of local historical treasures.

