Culion police have apprehended a suspected drug dealer early morning on May 6, in Barangay Tiza.

Identified as Von Villarubia, a 45-year-old resident of the area, the suspect was found in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with a street value of P2,000.

A joint operation by Culion Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), in coordination with the regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), was carried out to crack down on the illegal drug trade in the town.

The team was able to conduct a successful buy-bust operation, with the poseur buyer purchasing one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu from Villarubia.

Aside from the confiscated shabu, the team also recovered drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money from the suspect’s possession. These include one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu, two genuine P1,000 used in the buy-bust operation, a red pouch containing P2,320, one unit of a Redmi cellphone, and one black Euro 125 motorcycle.

The suspect and confiscated pieces of evidence are currently under the custody of Culion MPS as it prepares the necessary charges against the Villarubia for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

