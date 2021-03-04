Culion releases new travel guidelines for all travelers

The municipal government of Culion has released new travel guidelines for all categories of travelers, allowing domestic visits in the island town.

As of March 3, 2021, new guidelines stated that locally stranded individuals (LSIs), returning residents, indispensable travelers, returning overseas Filipino workers (ROF), and other authorized persons outside residence (APOR) should present negative results of either a swab-based RT-PCR or saliva-based RT-PCR tests administered by Philippine Red Cross (PRC) taken within 24 to 72 hours before departure.

They should secure the following documents:

Acceptance letter from EOC Culion as proof of coordination Valid identification card.

For Authorized Person Outside Residents (APOR) which includes uniformed personnel, government officials on official business must undergo symptom screening at the port upon arrival, and in case of public transport, upon boarding.

APOR are required to obtain the following:

Valid ID’s issued by their respective government agency Original or certified true copy of travel authority/order issued by the Department Secretary or his/her designated official.

For tourist, they must present negative result of either a swab-based RT-PCR test administered by the Philippine Red Cross taken within 24 to 72 hours before departure. Tourist are required to secure the following:

Confirmed booking from Tourism establishment with DOT Accreditation. Roundtrip ticket Approved coordination letter from EOC Culion Health declaration form

Quarantine requirements:

Also for LSI, Returning Resident, indispensable traveler, and ROF are not required to undergo quarantine if found to be asymptomatic. However, if screened with symptoms upon arrival, individuals shall undergo quarantine in the designated facility of LGU.

For APOR, no quarantine requirement is needed, but must comply to the minimum public health standards while performing their duties. (with a report from Romar Miranda)