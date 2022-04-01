The Culion Museum and Archives has reopened its doors to tourists and visitors two years after COVID-19 pandemic started.

Museum coordinator John Lisboa said they have been busy in the last two weeks preparing for the reopening, particularly for the health and safety protocols that will be implemented.

“Two weeks before, nai-ready na namin ito sa tulong ng LGU at ng Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH). Katunayan ay naglabas na tayo ng abiso sa Facebook page ng CSGH,” pahayag ni Lisboa, Marso 31.

Under the guidelines to be implemented, wearing of facemasks is mandatory and only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the museum.

Each tour group shall be composed of not more than 25 individuals.

Lisboa further explained that tourists must pay a corresponding entrance fee of P20 for students and senior citizens, and P50 for adults. They also have to present their vaccination cards to the triage officer, which will serve as their passes to the museum.

The CMA is open from 9:00 a.m-4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The CMA which is listed under the UNESCO Memory of the World Programme was established in 1997 and is now managed with the help of the CSGH. It was originally established as Culion Leper Colony in 1906 and considered as the “first laboratory for leprosy research in the Far East.”