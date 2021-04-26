Culion lifts ECQ imposed on 5 barangays

Culion municipality lifted on Monday morning, April 26, the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed over five barangays and some parts of Barangay Jardin.

The quarantine control over the barangays of Balala, Baldat, Culango, Libis, and Tiza where surges in COVID-19 were recorded since April 10, had now been eased after contact tracing was done, according to the social media post of Culion on Sunday evening, April 25.

Barangay Osmena which recorded the majority of local cases, meanwhile, will remain under ECQ, including Sugod, Baybay, Upper and Lower Bayanihan in Brgy. Jardin as contact tracing activities continue.

Other barangays remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) to further ensure the safety of their residents.

The town currently has 37 active from 46 total confirmed cases, out of which two deaths and seven recovered had been recorded.

WP Post Author Loren Jane Tumalac is a student-intern researcher of Palawan News and is currently studying Bachelor of Secondary Education at Palawan State University. She reports the regular covid updates and supports the data gathering of current events. She identifies herself as a local poet and a fictional writer, while her other interests also include singing and photography. See author's posts