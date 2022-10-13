The National Historical Commission of the Philippines Materials Research and Conservation Division (NHCP-MRCD) is rolling out restoration efforts in line with the Local Heritage Conservation Plan of the historic Culion town in northern Palawan.

Culion Tourism chief Jubelle Cabatingan told Palawan News that the activity includes the transfer of knowledge to local conservationists on how to maintain their local built heritage, mainly the Culion Fort.

Hopefully, yung mga skills na natutunan namin ay magagamit namin hindi lang sa fort kundi pati na din sa iba pa naming heritage sites bilang main tourist attraction ng Culion,” he said.

The team from the NHCP-MRCD has also conducted restoration of the fort’s historical marker, originally placed in 1939.

From what the NHCP-MRCD has seen, the fort is in good shape, except for the growth of plants and some broken bricks on its walls.

Meanwhile, the municipal tourism office and its partners are taking note of this observation through an assessment that is part of the restoration program that will take full swing in 2023.

“Ang lectures [and assessment] po is gagamitin namin sa pag gawa ng program of works for restoration and pag-craft ng sustainable management plan ng fort. Next year po target naming simulan ang physical restoration. About po sa funding, LGU po ang [hahawak] next year kasi di na po nahabol sa fund ng NHCP, pero hopefully for the next projects makahingi kami ng tulong sa NHCP,” sabi ni Cabatingan.

Even though there are things going on, visitors who want to see the historic fort can still go there.

