A new ambulance was presented by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to the town residents of Culion recently for emergency response and patient transfer.

It was marked for official use through a blessing ceremony on August 15, according to Culion Mayor Maria Virginia de Vera.

In times of disasters and calamities, she said, the MDRMMO will respond to emergencies in their town’s 14 barangays using the rescue vehicle to transport patients safely.

“Ito ay upang iparamdam ang tulong at suporta sa mga kababayan nating nasa liblib na lugar at mag abot ng serbisyo lalung-lalo na pagdating sa kalamidad, sakuna, emergency sa mga area na hindi kayang abutin. Malaki ang maitutulong nito, katuwang ang sasakyang pangsagip para sa medikal na hindi kayang kunin ng ating ambulansya,” De Vera said.

De Vera stated that the vehicle was purchased with the 5% MDRRMO funds.

