A kitchen cook in Culion, located in the northern part of Palawan, was taken into custody by local authorities after their undercover agent successfully purchased a sachet of suspected shabu, weighing 0.250 grams, for ₱1,000.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported that the suspect, identified only as “Cody,” age 36, and residing in Barangay Balala within the same town, was arrested during a sting operation on the morning of May 31 in Barangay Libis.

The operation was a joint effort between the Culion Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Palawan Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), conducted with a coordination certificate from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Upon searching the suspect, the authorities also seized additional suspected shabu valued at ₱5,000 on the street, cash totaling ₱14,000, the marked money carrying a serial number, and various other items.