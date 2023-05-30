Culion recently celebrated its 117th Founding Anniversary with a mangrove planting activity in So. Payatoc, Brgy. Binudac as part of the town’s Tirimes-Times Festival 2023.

The activity was organized by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and Bantay Culion Program (BCP-MAO) in collaboration with the Culion Foundation Inc. (CFI) through GForest. Over 200 government workers took part in the event, planting some 900 mangrove propagules in the process.

The celebration is aimed to promote camaraderie among Culioneros, showcase their talents, and introduce their unique products to a wider audience.

