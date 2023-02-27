The City Tricycle Franchising and Regulatory Board (CTFRB) reminded tricycle drivers that they have until Tuesday, February 28 to renew their franchises.

According to CTFRB’s Rodel Muñoz, there will be no more extensions for the renewal unless the Sangguniang Panlungsod decides to extend it.

As of February 27, there are pending 240 renewals in their office, and more are expected to beat the deadline.

Currently, 2,719 tricycles have renewed their franchise out of the 5,382 total tricycles that registered last year.

***Railey Joshua Maclang and Zoe Ocier, senior high school students at Puerto Princesa City National Science High School, are media interns at Palawan News under the Humanities and Social Sciences Work Immersion Program.

