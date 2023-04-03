The City Tourism Department (CTD) will remain in full operational force during the Holy Week with its entire personnel set to be deployed in two locations to assist visitors of Puerto Princesa during the five-day holiday break.

CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. said they are currently preparing for the Oplan Alalay Turista where two teams will be assigned at the Puerto Princesa Inernational Airport and in Honda Bay to assist tourists.

“We created a team so that we can still monitor our tourists during the holiday,” Alvior told media in an interview.

“We will establish an information center where tourists will be able to seek whatever assistance they will need because our offices will be closed,” he added.

Alvior also said part of their activities will be to check tourism establishments and other tourism players “to make sure na compliant pa rin sila sa tamang standard sa pag-serve sa mga turista.”

He said the entire staff of the CTO will be on call and will be deployed for around two to four hours.

“Siyempre Holy Week so yung iba pagbibigyan din na makapagnilay-nilay at makasama ang pamilya. Dalawang destination lang naman, ginawa namin na ang duty ay maybe three to four hours, depende sa dami ng turista, basta sigurado na yung buong araw ay may tao na taga-tourism,” he explained.

Furthermore, Alvior said they will also coordinate with the Tourist Police Unit (TPU) of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) for their activities during the holidays.

“Sila naman wala talagang holiday at sila naman talaga ang partner namin dahil ang tourist police was created para sa mga lugar na maraming turista,” he said.

He, however, explained that due to the decrease in number of tourist police personnel in the city, they have requested an augmentation from the PPCPO.

“Dati ay nasa 120 pero ngayon ay 16 na lang kaya nga nag-request tayo ng augmentation. Nabawasan kasi part ng naging rotation ng personnel at hindi na-spare yung iba,” he said.

“Marami na tayong tourist police na nag-undergo ng training pero na-assign sa iba at yung nakapalitan nila ay walang training kaya nga nire-request namin na pag tourist police, tourist police lang,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlungsod has also approved a resolution requesting PPCPO City Director PCol. Ronie Bacuel for additional personnel to be assigned at the TPU.

