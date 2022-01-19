The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said there have been no delays in the distribution of aid to typhoon Odette victims in urban barangays, and that they expect to finish distributing the P3,000 aid per family in identified areas by this week.

According to CSWDO chief Lydia del Rosario, they have already handed out P19-million worth of aid to the twelve barangays over the weekend, just as city mayor Lucilo Bayron had promised on Saturday. Bayron also stated then that not all barangay officials have completed their list of affected residents, hence those who have already been approved by the CSWDO will be given priority in the distribution.

“Wala namang delay on our part. Mayroon namang nabayaran na noong Sabado, hanggang ngayon nagbabayad pa [kami]. Hindi lang talaga 100 percent nabigyan pero kumukha pa rin hanggang ngayon,” del Rosario said in an interview on Wednesday.

Del Rosario added that they expect to disburse another P19-million to urban barangays this week so long as the barangays’ beneficiary lists have already been validated.

“Mayroon pang naiwan ngayon na P19-million. Ido-draw na lang namin sa bago naming bonded, nag-apply kami ng bagong dagdag na cash advance. I hope na ma-cash advance ngayon. Kung hindi ngayon, bukas nang umaga,” she added.

However, some barangay captains told Palawan News that there are still residents of their barangay who have yet to receive their aid despite having completed the requirements.

“As of now wala pa. Still waiting pa rin nga kami, pero naka-submit na kami ng list sa CSWDO. Ang nagpalista nasa 1,000 plus, [karamihan] ay partially damaged [ang bahay],” said Brgy. Captain Ronaldo Sayang of Sta. Monica.

“Nakatanggap naman kami noong December 31 pa, kasi kami ang unang-unang nag-submit [ng listahan]. ‘Yon nga lang, may 90 pa kami na hindi pa nakakatanggap. Pero nasa 510 na ang mga nakatanggap nakaraan,” captain Russel Gloriani of Barangay San Miguel also said.

According to Mayor Bayron, a total of P73-million pesos is expected to be distributed to all families severely affected by the typhoon.