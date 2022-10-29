The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) recently conducted a “Kumustahan” activity with former drug surrenderees from the different northeast barangays of Puerto Princesa.

According to the CSWDO, the participants underwent two sessions of psychosocial support to evaluate mental health issues related to withdrawal from illegal drugs, such as depression and anxiety.

“Apart from the provision of psychosocial support, the said activity also aimed to examine the current situations of the participants in their respective families, workplaces, and communities,” CSWDO said in a statement.

The Northeast Mini City Hall staff were also asked to take part in the event so that they could learn more about the community intervention program.

Based on a study conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), community-based intervention is seen to be a more comprehensive approach to drug addiction withdrawal as it advocates a holistic approach in addressing the surrenderees’ general health and highlights the active role of their families and community members in their recovery.

About Post Author