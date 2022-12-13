All government offices were reminded by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to stop soliciting gifts for their Christmas parties and to make sure that services would continue to be provided throughout the holiday season.

CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles emphasized in a statement that the government’s duty to provide services to the people should not be impeded by the holiday celebrations, especially those on the front lines.

“Ang mga Christmas o year-end parties po ay bahagi na ng taunang tradisyon sa mga opisina. Hindi naman ito ipinagbabawal, ngunit siguruhin po nating tuluy-tuloy ang pagbibigay-serbisyo ng ating mga tanggapan sa loob ng official working hours,” he said.

“Wag po nating hayaang habang tayo ay nagsasaya, malungkot o galit naman ang ating mga kliyente,” he said.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, CSC also reminded government employees not to solicit gifts.

