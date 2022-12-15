The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced the details of applications for the 26 March 2023 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test for Professional and Subprofessional Levels that will be accepted beginning 22 December 2022 until 25 January 2023.

There will also be a special application period on 14 December to 21 December 2022 for examinees of the cancelled 15 March 2020 CSE-PPT who will opt not to claim the refund and instead take the 26 March 2023 exam.

The CSC said that applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and that the CSC Regional or Field Office may stop receiving applications any time before the deadline once it has reached its target number of applicants.

CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said he anticipates a huge turnout of examinees next year. “Nagtalaga po ang CSC ng 86 testing centers para sa darating na exam sa Marso, kaya’t mas marami tayong maa-accommodate na examinees at mas maraming pagpipiliang lugar kung saan nila nais kumuha ng exam. Inatasan na natin ang lahat ng ating CSC Regional and Field Offices na maghanda para sa pagdagsa ng mga aplikante simula sa unang araw ng filing, lalo na’t marami pa rin sa ating mga kababayan ang nag-aasam na makakuha ng eligibility at makapagsilbi sa pamahalaan,” he said.

He added, “Ngayon pa lang, maaari nang makipag-ugnayan ang mga interested applicants sa ating CSC Regional at Field Offices upang malaman ang mode of filing at procedures na angkop sa kanilang lugar.”

The directory of CSC Regional and Field Offices is available on the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.

Exam applicants must strictly meet the following qualifications:

Filipino citizen;

· At least 18 years old on the date of filing of application;

· Of good moral character;

· Has not been convicted by final judgement of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude, or disgraceful or immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness, or addiction to drugs;

· Has not been dishonorably discharged from military service, or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government; and

· Has not taken the same level of Career Service Examination, either through PPT or CSC Computerized Examination (COMEX), within three months from the date of exam (or from 26 December 2022 to 25 March 2023).

The following requirements to be submitted include:

Fully accomplished application form (CS Form No. 100, revised September 2016);

Four (4) pieces of identical passport size ID pictures with name tag (read the examination advisory for the complete specifications);

Original and photocopy of any of the following accepted ID cards: Driver’s License/Temporary Driver’s License/Student Driver’s Permit; Passport; PRC License; SSS ID; GSIS ID (UMID); Voter’s ID/Voter’s Certification; BIR ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture); PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number); Company/Office ID; School ID; Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate; Postal ID; Barangay ID; NBI Clearance; Seaman’s Book; HDMF Transaction ID; PWD ID; Solo Parent ID; Senior Citizen’s ID; CSC Eligibility Card; Philippine Identification or PhilID Card;

· Duly accomplished Certificate of Consent; and

· Examination fee of P500.

The application form is available in CSC Regional/Field Offices, or it can be downloaded from the CSC website and printed on legal size bond paper.

For the complete text of application requirements and procedures, CSE-PPT applicants are advised to thoroughly read Examination Announcement No. 11, s. 2022 posted on the CSC website. (CSC/PIA-NCR)

About Post Author