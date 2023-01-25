The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) was recognized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Region 4 for completing two of the four pillars of a mechanism that emboldens government entities by improving human resource competencies, frameworks, and methodologies.

According to Jenn Rausa, PPCWD’s information officer, the city water district has already completed two of the four systems of the CSC’s Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM).

The two systems recognized are Performance Management and Recruitment, Selection, and Placement. Compliance with the two systems qualified PPCWD for CSC’s Maturity Level II, which evaluates an agency’s HR competencies, systems, and practices.

“May four system sila na plan i-implement sa lahat ng agency, nakadalawa na kami. We are working pa sa recognition ng dalawang HR systems namin. Yong recognition, nakaraan parang walang ganito yong CSC– sa water district, ito yong first time naka-accept kami ng ganitong award,” she said.

Compliance with PPCWD requirements expedited the appointment approval process during job applications. The city water district is also working to comply with the remaining PRIME-HRM pillars, Learning and Development and Rewards and Recognition, according to Rausa.

