The two best players in the recently concluded World Table Tennis Youth Contender championship delivered as promised, beating each other in the Under 19 and Under 17 categories respectively.

Philippines’ Kheith Rhynne Cruz got back at USA’s Sally Moland in the Under 19 category, bringing home the country’s only championship in the competition. Moland had beaten Cruz in the Under 17 category on Friday, October 20th.

In the Under 17 category, Moland had a perfect run from group elimination to the semifinals. She defeated Mathabi Tantiput of Thailand 3-0 and Eu Kei Yi of Singapore 3-0 in the group stage. Moland then proceeded to beat Philippines’ Andrea Deondo 3-0 in the quarterfinals and Japan’s Aoba Takahashi 3-0 in the semifinals. Cruz gave Moland a tough fight, but Moland emerged as the champion after winning in five sets.

Cruz, on the other hand, defeated fellow Filipina Kimberly Amandy 3-0 and Lum Naomi En of Singapore 3-0 in group 1 eliminations. She also beat Jigsaya Cabrido, another fellow Filipina, 3-0 in the round of 16, Hana Sakurai of Japan 3-2 in the quarterfinals, and Hsieh Hsin Jung of Chinese-Taipei 3-0 in the semifinals. Cruz faced Moland in the championship match.

Cruz won the first two sets of the championship match 11-8 and 11-5, but Moland made a comeback and took the next three sets 11-8, 11-9, and 11-4 to become the champion.

In the Under 19 category, Cruz won the first set 11-9, but Moland won the next two sets 11-8 and 11-7. Cruz made a comeback and won the fourth and fifth sets with identical scores of 11-8, securing the only gold for the Philippines in the event.

In the other categories, Japan’s Sakurai won over Korea’s Heo Yerim KOR 3-1 in Under 15. Heo won over Le Van Chi Do of Vietnam 3-1 in Under 13, and Mohd Danaia of Malaysia topped Adelle Leopoldo of the Philippines 3-1 in Under 11.

During the closing ceremony of the event, Mayor Lucilo Bayron thanked the organizers and participants.

Bayron said the event has opened the city’s doors to other international sports competitions.

“We have witnessed spectacular athletic abilities, sportsmanship, and the forging of lifelong friendships over the past days. Our city’s name is now etched in the annals of international sports, and we have set an example for the rest of the country,” Bayron said.

“Your presence in our city has enriched our lives, and we hope that you leave with fun memories of our warm hospitality and fond memories of our city. The friendships formed and the cultural exchanges that I am sure have taken place will leave a lasting impact extending far beyond the championship,” he added.

Bayron likewise announced that Filipino participants who won gold and silver during the competition will receive incentives of P20,000 for champions and P10,000 for runners-up.

Philippine Table Tennis Federation President Ting Ledesma said the incentives will be in addition to the prizes for local athletes who will also receive the same amount from the federation.

“Of course, ang PTTF magbibigay din ng bonus para sa locals natin, same din po – gold medal P20,000, silver medal P10,000 and bronze medal P5,000,” Ledesma said.

Furthermore, Ledesma expressed gratitude to the city government and the residents of Puerto Princesa who came to watch the week-long competition.

“Your presence and enthusiasm added a special touch to the event,” he said.

“We bid adieu to this wonderful event, but the journey does not end here,” he added.