In the recent revamp of the cabinet of the Marcos Administration, Presidential Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Commission on Audit (COA) chair Jose Calida quit their posts, while former Executive Secretary Vic Rordriguez is no longer “part of it,” palace officials confirmed late Tuesday, October 4.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra announced Cruz-Angeles’ resignation, saying there was still no decision on who would replace her.

“We are still in the process of helping the office address the rest of the issue. ‘Yun muna ang present concern. Hopefully, in the near future, we will have our new Press Secretary,” Guevarra said.

In a separate message, Cruz-Angeles said that she stepped down due to health reasons.

“I tendered my resignation this morning, effective at the end of business hours today due to health reasons. It was a pleasure working with you,” she said.

Meanwhile, COA chair Jose Calida has “resigned for many reasons, but it’s up to him to later explain,” says Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, noting that they have “accepted that with regret.”

Bersamin underscored that Calida’s appointment was bypassed by the Commission on Appointments and that he was not one of the 10 cabinet members reappointed by the President.

Bersamin also said that his predecessor, Rodriguez, is no longer part of the Marcos administration and denied the issuance of Administrative Order No. 01, supposedly designating Rodriguez as presidential chief of staff.

“To our knowledge, wala eh. Dito sa Malacanang alam niyo naman ‘yan, matagal na kayo rito, pag mayroon talaga niyan, mayroon na kayong kopya,” Bersamin told the media.

“He is no longer part of the Cabinet. You must recall that he resigned due to specific reason and that reason was well published to you,” he added.

