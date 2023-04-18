Eight cruise ships made their way to Puerto Princesa from February to April, bringing in a total of approximately 12,000 passengers and crew, the City Tourism Department (CTD) reported.

According to the CTD, the increase in cruise ship holidaymakers has been a huge help to the local economy that was impacted by COVID-19, as well as a testament to Puerto Princesa’s resurgence as a top vacation destination in the Philippines.

Out of the eight cruise ships, six made their maiden calls, marking their first-ever arrival in the city. These include the Seabourn Encore, Westerdam, Arcadia, Nautica, Seven Seas Mariner, and Starbreeze, showcasing the increasing interest of luxury cruise liners in exploring the beauty of the city.

Passengers and crew alike were treated to the breathtaking natural wonders of Puerto Princesa, including the stunning Underground River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The other two cruise ships, Europa and Queen Elizabeth, have returned to Puerto Princesa multiple times, reflecting the growing demand and appeal of the city among cruise ship operators and travelers alike.

CTD through its Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio show said the warm hospitality and pristine beauty of the city have captured the hearts of many, making it a must-visit destination for cruise enthusiasts.

It said more cruise ships are expected to dock in Puerto Princesa in the coming months, with 12 luxury ships scheduled to arrive from October to December. This is anticipated to bring in more revenue for the city, create job opportunities for the locals, and promote sustainable tourism practices that prioritize the conservation of its natural environment.

Palawan has long been known for its breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and abundant marine biodiversity, making it a top destination for eco-tourism and adventure seekers. The return of cruise ship tourism to Puerto Princesa demonstrates its appeal among foreign tourists and marks an important milestone for the local tourism sector.

