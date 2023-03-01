The Department of Tourism (DOT) has confirmed that beginning in June of this year, Cebu Pacific will once again operate flights between Clark International Airport and Puerto Princesa.

This is in keeping with the airline’s stated goal of increasing domestic and international service out of its Clark hub by a factor of 13.

Philippine Airlines will also kick-off their CRK-USU (Busuanga) flights on April 2 on a scheduled basis.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said that this is part of their plans to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“DOT has been working with the DOTr pushing for the maximization of the Clark International Airport with the goal of establishing it as a viable alternate airport so it will be utilized to its full potential. With the additional flights we meet a number of objectives: the decongestion of NAIA and minimizing crowding in other airports, as well as develop the region further and attract more tourism activities and businesses in the area,” she said.

She also said that this move will boost the tourism industry and help the economy of the country

“These flights will further invigorate the growing interest in our destinations among both domestic and international tourists, and further add to livelihood and employment opportunities for our tourism stakeholders and frontliners,” she added.

