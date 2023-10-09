Rancho Mitra, located in the hills of Barangay Sta. Monica, received a rare and critically endangered visitor over the weekend—a Palawan pangolin.

It was discovered roaming around Rancho Mitra on Saturday, October 7, according to a video shared on social media by Ramon “Monmon” Mitra III.

Monmon mentioned that the video of the pangolin was recorded by his older brother, Dado, as the wildlife made its way into their home at Rancho Mitra.

Later, Dado brought the pangolin to the attention of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff to ensure its proper care and assessment.

The Palawan pangolin, scientifically known as Manis culionensis, is labeled as critically endangered by both the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD).

The Palawan pangolin plays an important role in its ecosystem by helping to control insect populations, particularly ants and termites, which make up a significant part of its diet. Their feeding habits help maintain the ecological balance within their habitat.