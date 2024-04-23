A 57-year-old man is in critical condition, and his four-year-old grandchild has sustained serious injuries following a motorcycle accident on the national road in Barangay Malcampo, Roxas, at approximately 1:45 p.m. yesterday, April 23.

The Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) said in a report that Jerry Maestre, his daughter, and his grandchild were riding the motorcycle, heading home to Barangay Jolo in the same town when the accident happened.

While traveling, a passenger van driven by William Abecilla was trailing the motorcycle on the highway. Upon reaching a curved section of the road, the van attempted to overtake the motorcycle, accelerating and causing Maestre to swerve. This sudden maneuver led Maestre to lose control of the motorcycle, ultimately resulting in a crash when he attempted to brake.

The Roxas MPS said that arrangements are being made to transfer Maestre to Puerto Princesa City due to the severe injuries he has suffered.

“Unconscious pa din hanggang ngayon, dahil sa tama sa ulo. Napagkasunduan na kailangan nang dalhin sa ospital sa lungsod dahil sa condition nito,” said a personnel from the Roxas MPS, who declined to be named.

Maestre’s grandchild, who was sitting in front of him on the motorcycle, also sustained severe facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Roxas Medicare Hospital.

Maestre’s daughter, the mother of the injured child, was unharmed in the incident. The six passengers in the van were also safe.

Meanwhile, the van’s driver, Abecilla, and the vehicle itself are being held at the Roxas MPS.