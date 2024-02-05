Actress Cristine Reyes recently spent close to half a million on a six-day retreat in El Nido, reportedly finding peace of mind.

The actress recounted her transformative journey following a mental wellness nature retreat in the popular tourism destination on her Instagram.

Costing between ₱320,000 and ₱432,000, the retreat offered her a chance for self-reflection and healing.

Throughout the retreat, Cristine immersed herself in activities like dancing, meditating, and journaling, all within the tranquility of a serene villa.

“I am here to share my healing retreat experience with all of you. This retreat has provided me with the opportunity to contemplate on my past, my passion for dance, and my passion for writing. The journey of healing that I embarked on during this retreat has been highly successful,” she shared on Instagram.

Cristine also linked her past challenges, including a disc bulge, alopecia areata, an emergency delivery, meningitis, and the early detection of cancerous cells, to emotional stress.

She expressed gratitude for overcoming these obstacles and rediscovering joy through dancing and writing.

“In this peaceful haven, I have come to realize that the challenges I faced, such as my disc bulge, alopecia areata, emergency delivery, meningitis, and early detection of cancerous cells, all stemmed from emotional stress. From childhood to adulthood, I continually struggled to find a safe space. However, I have now overcome these obstacles and found myself dancing, writing, and smiling once again,” she said.

The wellness trip to Palawan, coinciding with her 35th birthday, became an “incredible gift” that provided mental clarity and renewed energy.

Ending her post, Cristine shared a sense of security and nurturance, expressing belief in the universe’s support on her journey.

“From childhood to adulthood, I continually struggled to find a safe space. However, I have now overcome these obstacles and found myself dancing, writing, and smiling once again. This healing retreat not only helped me gain mental clarity, but also replenished my energy. When I came here, I had an open mind and heart. I sincerely appreciate this incredible early birthday gift. I am now growing closer to my creator and finding comfort in His guidance. I feel secure and nurtured, as I strongly believe that the universe is supporting me along my journey,” Cristine said.