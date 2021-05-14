Crising weakens into LPA

The tropical depression Crising has fizzled down into a low-pressure area (LPA) on Friday morning and could exit in the Sulu sea or Palawan area by the weekend, the state weather bureau said.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located in the vicinity of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

Based on the forecast track of PAGASA, the LPA will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) through the Sulu sea or Palawan area by the weekend. Isolated rain showers are expected over Palawan on Sunday before it finally dissipates.

“Ang LPA na ‘yan na dating bagyong si Crising ang patuloy na magdadala ng kalat-kalat na pagkidlat at pagkulog sa buong bahagi ng Mindanao. Makikita natin na wala naman sumusunod na sama ng panahon o low-pressure area na posibleng makaapekto sa ating bansa in the next five days,” Clauren said.

Luzon area, Metro Manila, and other parts of Visayas will expect general fair-weather conditions and isolated rains by night due to easterly winds.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts