The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) took legal action by filing criminal charges on Friday, October 6, against individuals involved in illegal activities within Pukaway Cave, located in Coron municipality in Palawan.

The PCSDS said the cave has been illegally developed by unnamed individuals for tourism purposes.

A series of investigations since 2021 has revealed adverse effects on the cave and its ecosystem.

“The result has already established the irreparable damage for harmed speleogen or speleothem, and altered the free movement of any animal or plant into or out of the Pukaway Cave due to developments and constructions therein,” the PCSDS claimed.

Under the complaint filed by PCSDS Legal Services Section and Environmental and Zoning Monitoring and Enforcement Division (EZMED), the individuals will face imprisonment ranging from 2 to 8 years or a fine ranging from P20,000 to P1,000,000 if found guilty.

This is in violation of Section 7, Paragraph 1 of Republic Act No. 9072, or the National Caves and Cave Resources Management and Protection Act.

The PCSD has been the designated implementing agency for the Caves Act in the province.

The National Commission for Indigenous People (NCIP) has also filed administrative charges against the involved individuals.

The local government of Coron expressed its support for the legal measures, asserting that the project was established without prior coordination and documentation.

PCSDS also reminded the public, especially the communities planning to develop caves and other natural features as tourism destinations, to comply with legal regulations and environmental protection measures.

“It is hereby declared the policy of the State to conserve, protect and manage caves resources as part of the country’s natural wealth. Tourism is an important industry but it is essential that its development is sustainable and does not harm the environment or the local communities,” they said.