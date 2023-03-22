The city government recently reconstituted its City Tourism Council (CTC) in a bid to boost recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slump.

City tourism department head Demetrio Alvior Jr. said the Council met on March 16 to explore solutions to problems and address concerns of the sector. He said among the identified priorities was the creation of a promotions board as outlined in the tourism code.

“Kasama sa tourism code natin yong Puerto Princesa City Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), which is yun ang kailangan natin para maghandle ng ating promotions, packages lahat ng concerns sa ating tourism sector,” Alvior said during the Arampangan Ta of the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program recently.

“Ang composition nito, may nongovernment organization, local government unit, private sector—well represented yong TPB, lahat ng mga ideas at kung anong nasa mind ng ating tourism sector ay nandito, kaya gustong gusto ko talagang buohin ito para makatulong ng malaki sa tourism industry natin,” he added.

Alvior said the TPB can market and promote the city because it can provide tourists with a unique and valuable experience. This will eventually result in an increase in the number of visitors and the amount of money brought into its economy.

He explained further that re-establishing the CTC and creating the TPB are preparations for the projected rise in the number of travelers following the pandemic.

“Nakikita na natin yung potensyal ng mga turistang pupunta sa atin. In fact May, June, halos fully booked na lahat ng hotel natin—maraming grupo. Ngayon pa lang andaming lakbay aral, 183 sila, taga Mariveles, Bataan. In a few minutes, Curimao, Ilocos Norte naman,” he said.

“Hindi natin kailangan mag-agawan sa turista kasi marami yan. Magsasawa tayo. Ang kailangan natin ay ayusin, paghandaan, magbigay tayo ng excellent service sa kanila at sa mga turista natin para sila’y bumalik, magpabalik balik dito,” he added.

Alvior noted that the city is gaining pace towards full recovery.

“Ito na. Ito na ang hinihintay natin. Pero ang tanong palagi, tayo ba dito sa Puerto Princesa ay ready? Kaya yun ang pinagsisikapan natin ayusin natin ang ating mga destinations yung ating tourism organizations at mismong sa opisina natin kailangan paghandaan natin kasi I think darating at darating talaga na maging busy ulit tayo, baka malampasan natin yung before the pandemic situation natin sa Puerto Princesa,” he said.

